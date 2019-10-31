Chase Bank open for business

Carson Valley business people gathered in Gardnerville on Tuesday to welcome the new Chase Bank.

The bank, located at 1353 Main St. at the corner with Lampe Lane, was constructed on the site of the former Westerner Motel.

Work on the branch started after the Westerner was torn down

The new branch will offer traditional banking services, like consumer lending and advice. Customers also have access to the latest ATMs that can perform more than 70 percent of teller transactions. A drive-up ATM and an ATM in the vestibule will be available 24 hours a day. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.