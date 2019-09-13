Changes afoot at David Walley’s Resort

The new owners of David Walley’s Resort are planning several improvements to the resort, but are also making some changes to services they offer.

Day spa services, including in-spa massages and facials, will be discontinued next week.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc. took over the operation of the historic resort earlier this year.

“We’ve evaluated the business demand and will be discontinuing certain day spa services traditionally offered to the community, including in-spa massages and facials,” Ashley Fraboni said in an email to The Record-Courier on Thursday. “Resort guests may schedule and purchase in-suite massages provided by independent massage therapy professionals.”

Fraboni said the resort has several upgrades planned to the resort’s life safety systems, parking lots, sidewalk surfaces, exterior lighting, swimming pool and parts of the restaurant and saloon.

“The guest rooms will receive an extensive interior renovation starting in 2020,” she said.

Fraboni recognized the historic nature of the resort, which opened in 1862 and was a welcome respite to travelers heading from California to the Comstock.

“The historic hot spring pools are a vital piece of local heritage and a loved amenity for the community and the owners and guests of the resort,” she said. “We are committed to preserving and enhancing the springs experience.”

She said there has already been work done on the pools, decks, and locker rooms already completed.

“Other planned improvements include a new convenience market opening by year end,” she said.

Management of the resort was transferred to Orange Lake Resorts on Jan. 7. The company’s name was changed to Holiday Inn Club Vacations Inc. on Aug. 19.

The company purchased Walley’s from Summer Winds Resorts, which had owned it since 2010. Walley’s was originally built in 1862 by David and Harriet Walley. After David Walley’s death in 1875, his widow continued to operate the resort as Genoa Hot Springs in 1876 and later as Walley’s. Harriet Walley died in 1896, and the resort was sold to John and Richard Raycraft for $5,000. Jane Raycraft and husband James Campbell later purchased the resort and operated it until 1905.

In 1910, Clarence Burton purchased Walley’s for $19,000 in gold coins. It prospered through various owners until the 1920s, when fire took all but the stone cellar, one building and a few cabins.