Chamber honors best of Carson Valley

A full house greeted the honorees at Saturday’s Community Recognition Awards hosted by the Carson Valley Chanber of Commerce.

There were only a few empty seats at the annual event, which recognized the best and brightest in Carson Valley.

Chosen from the nominations submitted by the public, this year’s group is The Chateau at Gardnerville as Business of the Year, Rob Beltramo of the Washoe Tribe as Employee of the Year, the Aktion Club as Service Club of the Year, Between Horses and Humans as Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Kathy Hone as Volunteer of the Year and John Carne as Citizen of the Year.

The Kiwanis Aktion Club is made up of adults living with physical or developmental disabilities who contribute to the community in a variety of ways, including ringing bells for the Salvation Army and collecting gifts for Project Santa Claus.

Hone is organist at Trinity Lutheran Church, a long standing member of Nevada Cattlewomen, the Desert Research Institute, where she has served as a member of the Foundation Board of that internationally known organization; SierraLutheran High School, where she was one of the founders in 2001 and continues to serve as the Chair of the school’s Finance Committee; the Carson Valley Women’s Literary Club, and the Board of Regents and Foundation Board of Concordia University.

Carne’s efforts through Rotary included working with Kiwanis, the 20-30 Club of Carson Valley, Sertoma and the Lions to take on Project Santa Claus. Through Rotary, Carne helped lead the fundraising effort to pay for the Douglas Library Book Mobile. He credited wife Sue with providing a lot of the support required to make things happen.

Nonprofit of the year Between Horses & Humans’ Barbara Slade said working with horses requires patience that is the key to equine therapy.

Chateau Executive Director Katie Nichols credited her team with making the senior living community through four name changes and more than four operator changes.

As planning director for the tribe, Beltramo helped plan the Wa She Shu Travel Plaza and worked with the state to widen 395 south of Gardnerville.