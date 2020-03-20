Carson Valley restaurants open for take-out
While the Carson Valley Inn is advertising its hotel, gas station and store are open, the Minden casino is closed under orders from the governor.
The same goes for Gardnerville landmark Sharkey’s and the COD Casino in Minden.
But, under the governor’s order, restaurants, including pubs, wineries, bars and breweries that include meals provided by a full kitchen can serve food in a drive-through, take-out or delivery capacity.
“No dine-in at food establishments should be allowed until further notice,” according to a statement issued by the state. “This also includes food courts, coffee shops, catered events, clubs, bowling alleys and other venues in which people congregate for the consumption of food.”
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding restaurant owners to review their liquor licenses to make sure they are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises.
Back before drive-throughs became popular, restaurants typically would offer take-out.
Well, those days are back and here’s a list of Carson Valley restaurants still serving residents during the coronavirus outbreak.
While restaurants are authorized to be open for take-out, not all of them are.
Hunan Chinese Restaurant in Gardnerville has a sign out front saying they are having trouble obtaining supplies.
Fast-food restaurants with drive-throughs or whose business consists primarily of take-out or delivery are continuing to operate, as are the county’s delis.
Call to order, or find out whether take-out is still being offered.
Gardnerville
Chicago Mikes 775-392-1638
El Aguila Real 775-884-9394
Woodett’s Diner 775-782-0351
Café Girasole 775-782-3314
JT Basque Bar & Dining Room 775-782-2074
JJ’s Mexican Food 775-783-6700
Jerry’s Grill 775-392-2889
Saku Sushi and Grill 775-782-3302
Pho Chop Stix 783-8888
Jasmine Thai Restaurant 317-848-8950
Hamdog’s 775-782-6835
Gardnerville Ranchos
Carson Valley Country Club 265-3715
Grill Next Door 775-265-8841
Jethro’s Oven and Grill 775-265-2215
Philadelphia Seafood & Italian Cuisine 775-392-3370
CoComoes Catering 775-392-0404
Genoa
Genoa Country Store 775-782-5974
Genoa Station Bar & Grille 775-783-1599
The Pink House 775-392-4279
Sierra Chef 775-392-4417
Minden
Franciscos Mexican Restaurant 775-782-6496
Louie’s Mandarin Gourmet 775-392-3664
El Agaveño 775-392-4136
Wild Horse Bar & Grill 775-782-7208
Fuentes Restaurant & Cantina 775-392-4265
American Ni Sushi 775-783-1112
Cook’d 775-392-4000
Khristophers Ristorante & Bar 775-267-4809
Minden Meat and Deli 775-783-9999
Taildragger (775) 782-9500