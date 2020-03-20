Carson Valley restaurants open for take-out

Gardnerville landmark is closed under order of the governor, but plenty of Carson Valley restaurants are taking up the slack.

Kurt Hildebrand

While the Carson Valley Inn is advertising its hotel, gas station and store are open, the Minden casino is closed under orders from the governor.

The same goes for Gardnerville landmark Sharkey’s and the COD Casino in Minden.

But, under the governor’s order, restaurants, including pubs, wineries, bars and breweries that include meals provided by a full kitchen can serve food in a drive-through, take-out or delivery capacity.

“No dine-in at food establishments should be allowed until further notice,” according to a statement issued by the state. “This also includes food courts, coffee shops, catered events, clubs, bowling alleys and other venues in which people congregate for the consumption of food.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding restaurant owners to review their liquor licenses to make sure they are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption off premises.

Back before drive-throughs became popular, restaurants typically would offer take-out.

Well, those days are back and here’s a list of Carson Valley restaurants still serving residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

While restaurants are authorized to be open for take-out, not all of them are.

Hunan Chinese Restaurant in Gardnerville has a sign out front saying they are having trouble obtaining supplies.

Fast-food restaurants with drive-throughs or whose business consists primarily of take-out or delivery are continuing to operate, as are the county’s delis.

Call to order, or find out whether take-out is still being offered.

Gardnerville

Chicago Mikes 775-392-1638

El Aguila Real 775-884-9394

Woodett’s Diner 775-782-0351

Café Girasole 775-782-3314

JT Basque Bar & Dining Room 775-782-2074

JJ’s Mexican Food 775-783-6700

Jerry’s Grill 775-392-2889

Saku Sushi and Grill 775-782-3302

Pho Chop Stix 783-8888

Jasmine Thai Restaurant 317-848-8950

Hamdog’s 775-782-6835

Gardnerville Ranchos

Carson Valley Country Club 265-3715

Grill Next Door 775-265-8841

Jethro’s Oven and Grill 775-265-2215

Philadelphia Seafood & Italian Cuisine 775-392-3370

CoComoes Catering 775-392-0404

Genoa

Genoa Country Store 775-782-5974

Genoa Station Bar & Grille 775-783-1599

The Pink House 775-392-4279

Sierra Chef 775-392-4417

Minden

Franciscos Mexican Restaurant 775-782-6496

Louie’s Mandarin Gourmet 775-392-3664

El Agaveño 775-392-4136

Wild Horse Bar & Grill 775-782-7208

Fuentes Restaurant & Cantina 775-392-4265

American Ni Sushi 775-783-1112

Cook’d 775-392-4000

Khristophers Ristorante & Bar 775-267-4809

Minden Meat and Deli 775-783-9999

Taildragger (775) 782-9500