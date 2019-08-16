Carson Valley Inn honors ranching at 35th anniversary
It has been 35 years since the Carson Valley Inn changed the face of gaming in the Valley.
Today is the first day of a two-day birthday celebration dubbed the Minden Moo, celebrating the hotel-casino’s birthday by recognizing the Valley’s ranching and agricultural heritage.
Today, the event features a mechanical a bull-riding competition and Western dancing.
Check-in for the bull riding is 5 p.m. at TJ’s Corral, with the competition starting at 6 p.m. Western dancing with DJ and caller Last Resort is 8-10 p.m.
On Saturday, the event will feature the Nevada Antique Tractor Show and Ranch Truck Show& Shine.
The food court west of TJ’s Corral opens at 11 a.m. and will feature the Bus Boy Double-Decker Food Truck, plus tacos and a Minden Martini, which is barbecued beef and mashed potatoes.
Check-in for the horseshoe tournament starts at 2 p.m. with iron starting to ring at 3 p.m.
Doors open for the Justin Lee at 8 p.m. Admission is $10 which includes a drink. Some of the proceeds benefit 4-H Youth Development in Douglas County.
The Carson Valley Inn officially opened its doors on Aug. 10,. 1984.
It started out with 100 rooms and a 5,000-square-foot gaming area. Today the hotel features 149 rooms and the motor lodge adds another 74.
There is also a recreational vehicle park with 59 full-hookup sites.