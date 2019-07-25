Carson Valley Dental Arts has new owner

Dr. Stuart Drange of Carson Valley Dental Arts has retired and Dr. Matthew Torres is now the owner of the Gardnerville dentistry.

Drange has been with the community for over 40 years, and although his patients and the community are sad to see him leave, Torres is ready to take over.

Torres is originally from Monticello, Utah, a small mountain town.

He said he is excited to return to the mountains and have a place to call home.

Torres graduated from UNLV School of Dental Medicine in 2014, where he was a clinician and further completed a one-year residency in general dentistry at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth in Norfolk, Virginia. Torres has served five years active duty for the U.S. Navy, including three years service overseas in Okinawa. Torres has been married for 12 years and has three children.