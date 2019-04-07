Business Showcase on the way

One of the more reliable signs of spring is the Chamber Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase, 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the Community & Senior Center

"This is the 19th year the Chamber has hosted this event and it promises to be our best ever," Chamber Director Bill Chernock said. "About 90 Chamber members are already signed up to show off their latest and greatest products and offerings along with show specials, giveaways and discounts."

Each business participating is providing a prize for the free raffle.

"Everyone who attends gets a number, which is their chance to win one of 90 prizes," Chernock said. "And everyone who takes a minute or two to fill out the Grand Prize Entry form will also have a chance at winning that big giveaway."

Free tastings from restaurants and food manufacturers will be a big part of the afternoon, Chernock said, along with specials and giveways from participating members.

Sponsors for the event include Douglas County, The Record Courier; Baker Hughes, a GE Company; Douglas County Sheriff; East Fork Fire Protection District; Tahoe Production House and Carson Valley Medical Center.

Doors open to the public at 3 p.m. in the gym side of the Community & Senior Center and overflow parking is available across the street at Lampe Park. Admission, tastings and the raffles are all free.