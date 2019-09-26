Business Items

Fox & Hound back on the Grade

Kingsbury Grade landmark Fox & Hound announced it has reopened after 10 weeks.

The restaurant and bar closed July 9 after a small fire on the back deck caused by a generator.

“It was a challenging time,” owner Matt Grime said.

Grime said he is grateful to have all his staff returning, and is humbled by the outpouring of support from the community.

Grime took advantage of the time to do a complete renovation of the business, located near the Ridge Tahoe and the Nevada-side lifts of Heavenly Resort.

Fox and Hound also features progressive video poker, satellite TVs throughout, free Wi-Fi, internet jukebox, and the deck. It is open 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

Clinic changes name, offerings

Motion Spine and Sport Chiropractic Clinic has become Motion Medical Center and is offering new services.

The center now offers regenerative medicine, PRP, trigger point injections, and Low Level Laser Therapy in conjunction with chiropractic care.

With the new services added, the center has hired a Nurse Practitioner Portia Hutchinson, who has 30 years in the field. She has been specially trained in regenerative medicine, PRP, and trigger point therapy.

The center is located at 1335 Waterloo Lane, Suite 305, in Gardnerville.

For information, visit the center’s website at motionmedicalnv.com or call 775-234-2420

Chamber seeks awards nominations

The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Recognition Awards are Nov. 2 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

The chamber is seeking nominations recognizing employee, business, volunteer, citizen, service club and nonprofit of the year.

Chamber Executive Director Bill Chernock said a letter is sufficient to nominate someone.

It only takes a single letter explaining why a person or organization should be selected for them to be chosen.

Nominations forms are available at carsonvalleynv.org (click on 2019 CRA’s from the home page) and drop it off or email Alicia@carsonvalleynv.org by Oct. 11.

For information, visit http://www.carsonvalleynv.org or call 782-8144.

Jobless rates stays in cellar

Douglas County’s jobless rate for August dropped to 3.9 percent the second time it’s been that low during 2019.

According to figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, there were 919 unemployed workers during the month, with 22,777 employed. Those are better numbers than in April, which was the last time the unemployment rate bottomed out with 21,860 employed while 888 were listed as jobless.

The number of employed refers to those who are working in Douglas, some of whom may be commuting from other places.

Jobless figures do not include those whose benefits have run out or who’ve stopped looking for work.