Business Council announces award winners

Minden-Tahoe Airport Manager Bobbi Thompson and East Fork Fire Chief Tod Carlini.

Special to The R-C

Four of seven people recognized by the Business Council of Douglas County are associated with the East Fork Fire Protection District.

Three 2020 Leaders and Legends award winners are East Fork Chief Tod Carlini, and board members Bernie Curtis and Jacques Etchegoyhen.

Retired East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson received the Public Health Safety Hero Achievement award, according to Executive Director Renea Louie.

Carlini has served with the East Fork district since 1997. Curtis and Etchegoyhen were both members of the Board of County Commissioners who voted to hire Carlini to run the district in June 2000.

Both men joined the fire district’s board when it became independent of the county in 2016.

Fogerson retired from the district in October and is now chief of the Nevada Division of Emergency Management.

Also named to the Leaders and Legends Award was another member of the 2000 Board of Commissioners who hired Carlini, Kelly Kite. Kite was the first person to term-limit out of the county commission.

Mack Land & Cattle’s Renee Mack and Planning Commissioner Mark Neddenriep of Neddenriep & Associates joined Pro Group Management’s Robert Vogel to round out the awards.

The Business Council of Douglas County is a nonprofit association of business owners and industry leaders founded in 1993. It conducts the annual Critical Issues Conference every year, generally in September.

To find out more about the award winners, visit http://www.bcdougalscounty.org.

The Business Council hosts a members only Blog that releases real time news on relevant topics, government meetings and votes, pending projects, and member matters.

The General membership leadership meets monthly for breakfast with updates and speakers.