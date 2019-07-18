Big Daddy’s pedaling brews

Bicycles have handlebars and after 30 years, Big Daddy’s Bikes, Ski & Board has added a real bar to its list of offerings.

Owner Keith Hart has been selling bicycles in Carson Valley since 1991.

The 1985 Douglas High School graduate said he’d always thought of the location as a restaurant.

Originally built for one of the Valley’s original fast food places, Hart said he purchased the former Skyland Realty Office in 2010.

“Luckily when Dolly Peters moved to Genoa, I got to rent it and then I talked her into selling to me,” he said. “It was always screaming to me to do something with this. The property is set up perfectly for a bar and grill.”

It was when his wife, 20-year Minden Elementary School teacher Monica, contracted leukemia that the couple began to look at their lives and make some decisions.

“We had the place for sale six months ago, and had some good offers on it,” he said. “But she’s in full remission now, and we came at everything with a new energy. We wanted to make another drive before retirement.”

He said he’d always wanted to add beer to the bicycle menu.

“Now’s the time,” he said. “We put a little money at it and it came out perfect. It’s almost like a hand guided us here.”

The shop is still closed on Sundays.

“The brew side is open whenever the bike or ski side is open,” he said.

That means 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesdays.

“On Thursday we clear out the inventory at night and bring in a food truck,” he said. “The first three weeks we’ve been averaging 300-400 people a weekend. I think we struck a good niche. People are saying positive things about it.”

Big Daddy’s is one of the ticket locations for the Third Thursday Wine Walk sponsored by Main Street Gardnerville.

Ranchos favorite Cocomoes on the Go will be the guest food truck for tonight’s Wine Walk.

Friday, Hot Rodz Food will return and, Saturday, Genoa Station Bar & Girl will be serving tacos.

The shop and bar are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

It’s located at 1546 Main St., right next door to Chicago Mike’s Pizza. For information, visit the shop’s Facebook page, or http://www.bigdaddysbike.com.