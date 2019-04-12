Big crowd turns out for Showcase

An estimated 1,200 people attended Thursday's 19th annual Business Showcase.

The line to get in stretched from one end of the Douglas County Community & Senior Center to the other at around 3 p.m., when the showcase opened.

"We issued right around 1,050 guest wristbands and an additional 150 or so to our vendors," said Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Chernock. "That is the second largest crowd we've ever had, only the first year at the Community and Senior Center drew a bigger crowd."

Johnson Lane resident Ken Cramer is an old hand at the Business Showcase, having first attended in 2001, just after it got its start.

"We've been coming every year since," he said. "Our favorite thing is to see people we've seen before. It's got a little bit of everything that's going on."

Cramer, who organized the Johnson Lane Neighborhood Watch, said he'd just come from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office booth, operated by Teresa Duffy and Sgt. Jeff Schemenauer.

Chernock said this year's Showcase featured a different layout.

"We tried a slightly different layout of the room this year and it did what we hoped it would do, which was to remove bottlenecks and make the flow better for the members at their booths and the guests," he said. "We're looking forward to adding some elements next year, which will be the 20th edition of this event."

There were 75 booths for local organizations and businesses.

Bently Ranch offered beef jerky while Ironwood Cinemas was distributing popcorn.

The crew at Tahoe Production House was making videos with some of the vendors, including one with Coldwell Banker Realtor Pat Bridges.