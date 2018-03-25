Best of Carson Valley wins national honor

The Record-Courier's Best of Carson Valley won first place for best contest or promotion from the Local Media Association's 2018 Digital Innovation Contest.

Best of Carson Valley is an annual promotion celebrating businesses in the heart of Douglas County.

"We are thrilled to have won this award," R-C Publisher Pat Bridges said. "We have an awesome team at The Record-Courier and we serve a great community. To have our efforts judged as the best in the nation is a huge honor. I'm very thankful to professionals who have worked on this project and those people and businesses that have been judged the Best of Carson Valley over the years."

Voting for Best of starts in July online and in The Record-Courier and results are unveiled in September at a banquet.

"That your awards have become prestigious for businesses in the area is one mark of a great contest," judges said.

Judged by the faculty at the Medill School of Northwestern University, the contest drew entries from 70 different companies operating newspapers, TV stations, radio stations and digital news sites.

"This is a highly competitive contest that recognizes the best in local media when it comes to digital innovation," said Local Media Association President Nancy Lane. "There is no other contest like it. The bragging rights are huge for the winners."

Publications operated by Swift Communications, The Record-Courier's parent company, won six awards, the second highest number in the nation.

Also winning a first-place award was the Lahontan Valley News in Fallon for best social media strategy with its #FallonWantsFallon campaign, a creative approach to building community by leveraging social media.

Swift had two winners in the best strategy to grow digital audience, including the Tahoe Daily Tribune.

Judges said the Tribune analyzed their reader behavior extremely well.

"The increase in page views speaks for itself," judges said.

The hiring of engagement editors showed a commitment to growing digital audience, judges said in presenting Swift Communications with the third place award in the category.

EverythingNevada received second place for best new digital initiative, while FoodLore won third place for best use of video.