Bently unveils two new spirits

Two new spirits joined the Bently Heritage Estate Distillery line-up, just in time for Halloween.

Christopher and Camille Bently unveiled Source One Vodka and Juniper Grove Atrium Gin at the distillery at the Historic Bently Reserve in San Francisco.

Both products are made from grains that were entirely grown, processed, distilled, and bottled in Minden.

The unveiling on Oct. 8 featured cocktail demos by The Modern Mixologist, Tony Abou-Ganim, a Scottish marching band, and catering by Paula LeDuc.

The band preceded a live demonstration by Abou-Ganim, which included the mixing of the debuting spirits.

Source One Vodka is a classic vodka with a mild, sweet flavor, according to the company.

“Juniper Grove Atrium Gin is made from 10 botanicals,” The Bentlys said. “It’s Bently Heritage’s variation of a new world gin and features bright notes of grapefruit with an elegant floral bouquet.”

Guests also sampled Source One Vodka Rested in Sherry Oak Casks, a wheat-and-oat-blend vodka that has been aged in ex-Oloroso sherry wine barrels for around 30 days, and Juniper Grove American Dry Gin, a spirit made from five botanicals and similar to a traditional dry gin.

“We are here to celebrate our Source One Vodka and Juniper Grove Gin spirits,” Bently said. “We are creating a paradigm shift in the spirits industry. We are authentic, quality, and premium spirits. We are Bently Heritage Estate Distillery. That is unique, as estate distilleries are common in the wine world, but not in the spirits world. We are one of a handful in the spirits business. We are working so our consumers can learn and know that we create our spirits in an honest way, because we know that is what our customers want.”