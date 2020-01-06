Bently releases limiteed juniper gin

Bently Heritage Estate Distillery has just released a limited edition variant of their Juniper Grove Gin – Alpine Gin, made from piñon cones foraged from nearby the distillery.

To celebrate its release, Bently Heritage Estate Distillery hosted a release event on Dec. 20, at their Public House in Minden. Lucas Huff, Director of Mixology, stirred bespoke cocktails for this event featuring the limited-edition Alpine Gin. Proprietor Christopher Bently attended this special event, and joined by Master Distiller John Jeffrey, who spoke about “How Alpine is a true expression of the Carson Valley.” This limited edition Gin is only available at the Public House at Bently Heritage Estate Distillery until the production runs out.

With a full house of guests who experienced complimentary tastings of Alpine, the gin was received.