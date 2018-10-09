Bently Nevada celebrates 60 years

Bently Nevada, a business of Baker Hughes, GE company, is celebrating more than 60 years of innovation this month.

The company announced Tuesday a continued investment in research & development funding over the next three years.

With more than 600 employees locally in Minden, Bently is currently the largest private employer in Douglas County and has been a world leader in asset condition monitoring and protection since the 1960s.

Bently is pioneering next generation technologies for the Industrial Internet of Things and continues to look towards the future.

Six decades ago, founder Don Bently first developed industry-transforming Eddy current sensors in his own garage, ultimately leading to the creation of Bently Nevada LLC.

Bently is pushing forward still, with products and services that protect the safety and enhance the capabilities of critical equipment in approximately 120 countries and more than a dozen industries. In the early 2000s, Bently was acquired by GE, and in 2017 Bently became part of BHGE with renewed investment for the future.

Today, Bently is a growing, thriving technology business, with engineers and team members who are making a positive global impact every day. Over the years, Bently has built unique and lasting relationships with local universities across the region, allowing graduates to begin their careers and pursue their passions in Douglas County and beyond. The business will

continue to have strong local relationships with universities and community organizations moving forward as new generations of team members join to help develop smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

"Bently is a vital part of the BHGE portfolio and an integral part of the local community," said Bently Nevada President & CEO Terry Knight. "The technology we develop here in Minden and across our global locations helps improve our everyday lives, even though you don't always see it day-to-day. As we look towards the next 60 years of innovation, we remain

committed to developing the best products, services and solutions we can while remaining focused on our fantastic employees, particularly here at our headquarters in Nevada."

Bently is re-investing in both people and technology developments to deliver the best products and software to its customers, particularly with the recent rise of the Industrial Internet of Things. Bently's plant-wide solutions marry hardware and software technologies

to make the industrial operations far more efficient, safe, and reliable. Locally, Bently remains headquartered in Minden and continues to draw top talent from the region and beyond to develop the next generation of industrial technology for decades to come.

For more information about Bently Nevada, visit http://www.bently.com