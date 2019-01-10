Bently Distillery headlines state attractions

The opening of the Bently Heritage Estate Distillery early this year is one of the most anticipated events, according to TravelNevada, the state's tourism agency.

Owner Christopher Bently will open one of only four estate distilleries in the U.S. in the renovated 100-year-old Minden flour mill.

"In adherence to its 'farm-to-flask' commitment, Bently Heritage sources all grains for distilling from the nearby Bently Ranch," state officials said.

The list of experiences touted by the state include the opening of a new museum at the Stewart Indian School just over the Douglas County line in Carson City. Visitors may tour the grounds now listening to an audio tour on their cell phones.

Nevada's newest state park is located in neighboring southern Lyon County.

The Walker River State Recreation Area covers four ranches that have been closed to the public for more than a century.

"Known for its entertainment, gaming and wide open spaces, Nevada's treasures transcend city life," tourism officials said. "Up north, the city of Fallon will become a backdrop for the major motion film, 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

Down south, the new Death Drive road trip brings travelers through ghost towns, Death Valley National Park, desert art and wineries.

"With master renovations to hospitality destinations in Reno and Las Vegas, and the expansions of state parks, Nevada's 'Don't Fence Me In' ethos brings travelers from neon to nature," according to the state.