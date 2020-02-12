Bently celebrates distiller’s first year

While the former Minden Flour Mill has been around for more than a century, the Bently Heritage Distillery has only been open for a year.

A full house joined Christopher and Camille Bently as they celebrated the first anniversary of the distillery on Saturday.

Around 700 well-wishers packed the Bently Heritage Estate Distillery Tasting Room and Public House in Minden.

Cocktails mixed by artisan mixologist and Director of Events and Mixology Lucas Huff were among the stars of the event, which also featured Bently beef carpaccio on a baguette, and a caprese skewer that was both vegetarian and gluten-free.

Bently opened the event with a toast.

A limited number of commemorative pins were available as takeaways for guests as well.

Built in 1906 in conjunction with the extension of the V&T Railway and the founding of Minden, the mill appears on the National Registry of Historic Places.

By 2022, the Bently distillery is predicted to have $4.8 million in annual sales with 68 percent of that exported out of Nevada, according to information provided to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The company’s products include premium spirits such as gin, and vodka from locally grown grains and botanicals.

Scotch whisky is being aged at the distillery site for sale when it has reached maturity.

The company grows, harvests, processes, malts, ferments, distills, and bottles everything onsite.

Bently is cultivating grains that thrive in a high desert climate to match the taste profile the distillery envisions. One hundred percent of the grain used in their products come from Bently Ranch.

Traditional floor malting techniques are mixed with the latest in safety and science while featuring an assortment of Old World wood fermenters and high tech automation.

Tours, tastings and a bespoke cocktail bar in the evenings are offered at the distillery. For information visit bentlyheritage.com