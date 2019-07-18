Bellator hosts grand opening

Bellator Firearms Training in Gardnerville is hosting a grand opening 5 p.m. today at 1516 Main St., Unit C.

Owner and Master Instructor Jackie Paris said she is the first female firearms instructor in Douglas County.

“I was voted and awarded the Most Remarkable woman veteran of Carson Valley earlier this year,” she said. “I have been a firearms instructor for 10 years, I am a former Army Iraq war veteran, three-time Gunsite Alumni trained in Pistol, Rifle, and Shotgun, NRA certified instructor in pistol, rifle, and shotgun, chief range safety officer, certified armorer, certified self-defense instructor, former LE instructor, Taser instructor and much more.”

Bellator has had a private concierge service for eight years

“Now we have chosen to expand our business to a location,” Paris said. “With this expansion, we have added five more instructors. We have a state of the art classroom and MILO indoor simulator. This simulator offers over 800 different scenarios to aid in training and fun. From target shooting, the 21-foot rule to killing zombies.”

Paris said Bellator offers all ranges of classes from Nevada and California concealed weapon permits to advanced tactics training to alternative weapons training, including taser and OC.

“With all of our instructors and over 50 years of combined experience, there is nothing we can’t teach.”

The opening features a live band and simulator demonstrations. For more information, call 775-392-1825