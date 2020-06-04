Bears remind Hard Rock patrons to keep their (social) distance

These big guys will welcome patrons to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Stateline today.

Edison G/Stardust Fallout

It’s always a good idea to keep your distance from a bear, and in order to remind Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe guests to follow their guidelines to opening, bears are sitting at slots, table games and other spots throughout the casino.

Placed at slot machines, blackjack tables and the resort’s popular Alpine Union Bar & Kitchen, the stuffed bears are not only helping guests they’re also supporting their wild brethren by bringing awareness to Lake Tahoe’s bear population, the casino said.

The resort donated $5,000 to the BEAR League, a completely volunteer and community-based, not-for-profit organization in the Lake Tahoe Basin, Truckee and beyond committed to keeping bears safe and wild in their natural habitats.

Additionally, throughout the month of June, for every social media post guests place on their social channels, the casino will donate $1 back to the BEAR League in addition to contributing $1 for every signature Hard Rock bear purchased at the property. Guests are encouraged to tag @hrhclaketahoe and use the hashtag #HardRockBears when posting about the furry friends on social media.

Last weekend, team members and their families decorated stuffed bears that will also be seated throughout the resort, including restaurants, slot machines, gaming tables, the pool and more.

The Hard Rock Bear program is all part of the resort’s recently released outline of comprehensive health and safety protocols. An overview of the protocols may be found at https://hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com/safety.