‘Bachelor’ comes to Tahoe Monday

Stateline and Lake Tahoe will be front and center on Monday night as an episode of "The Bachelor" airs on ABC.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is the host hotel for the episode for the program.

In addition to the Hard Rock, Buckingham Luxury Vacation Rentals, Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, Aramark Lake Tahoe Cruises, Camp Richardson Corral, Valhalla Tahoe, Tahoe South Vacation Rentals and Hideout Lodge will be featured.

According to Tahoe South, TravelNevada and Reno Tahoe

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. appeared on ABC's "The Bachelorette," six years ago.

The Scottsdale, Ariz., real estate broker is starring in the 22nd season.