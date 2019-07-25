Artisans & Antiques Festival set for Aug. 17

Gardnerville’s only vintage pop-up shop’s fifth annual Artisans & Antiques Festival is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at 1235 Eddy St., in the heart of the Main Street Gardnerville District.

The event includes 55-plus local vendors featuring a variety of handmade items, vintage furniture and decor. Plus, an array of food and drinks will be available.

“We have an exciting lineup of vendors this year,” owner Meredith Fischer said. “From beautiful jewelry to custom-made pieces and imported European goods, our artisans are some of the finest in the area. Other unique items include clothing, art, pottery and garden decor.”

A portion of the proceeds from the $5 entry fee will be donated to Main Street Gardnerville.

“This year’s event will be our largest event to date,” Fischer said.

“A portion of the proceeds will further Main Street’s work creating and preserving a beautiful and economically vibrant downtown. As a member of the Main Street Gardnerville District, I wanted to do something that not only benefits local artisans, but our community as a whole. Gardnerville is my home and it’s important for me to be able to give back.”

Eddy Street Vintage Market brings a new spin on traditional retail and the addition of this year’s festival.

The festival coincides with Eddy Street Vintage Market’s regular monthly “pop-up” sale.

For information about the 2019 Artisans & Antiques Festival or Main Street Gardnerville, visit eddystreetvintagemarket.com/artisans-antiques-2019 or contact Meredith Fischer at hello@eddystreetvintagemarket.com.