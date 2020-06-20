Art gallery opens in Minden

After a month delay due to the coronavirus closure, the Art Gallery @ Prism is now open. The 28 award-winning Sierra Nevada regional artists in the June exhibition are a collection of original oils, watercolor, sculpture, photography, gourd art and hand painted scarfs. Note cards and fine art reproductions are also available.

“I am so pleased at the quality of work the selected artists have provided, and the positive feedback from the community about the variety of art, in a well-lit venue has been overwhelming,” said Gallery Director La Vonne La Tulip Vasick.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday. Social distancing is observed and no more than 10 people are allowed at one time.

The gallery is located inside Prism Photographics Inc., which produces fine art reproduction, photo restoration and printing, and graphic design.

Many of the reproductions in the gallery, as well as note card designs, were produced in-house as well. While the gallery is open for walk-in, it is best to make an appointment for the reproduction services.

Prism is located at 1615 Highway 395, Suite B, in the historic Wool Warehouse across from Bently Heritage Distillery.

For information, call 775-783-1985.