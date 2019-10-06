Art Center moves to Gardnerville

Carson Valley Art Center owner Debbie Corona sometimes finds herself correcting people about her business’ name.

On Thursday, she appeared before Douglas County commissioners for the center’s liquor license, which was approved.

“Carson Valley Art Center is the Valley’s only full service art studio with over 40 years of combined artistic experience,” she said.

Corona said she and husband, Mike, are professional artists who love sharing their artistic expertise with the public.

She holds an masters of fine arts and Mike is self-taught but received professional training while working as a background artist for Warner Bros., and worked on movies like “Space Jam.”

Corona’s career went to art education where she was head of a private college prep high school art department for eight years. She also taught privately for more than 25 years.

Mike also has mural expertise and has murals up and down the west coast and Alaska.

Corona said they first opened their doors July 2018 in Minden with the vision “to inspire, encourage and create; giving the valley something different to do.”

They offer DaVinci & Drinks, a paint and sip venue; Clay Creations, a full-service ceramics studio; Studio 775, a gallery showcasing local talent and eventually providing a first Friday art exhibit experience and a full-service bar.

In addition to that they offer an Art After School Program and teach to the home school community, they have private party opportunities, corporate and team bonding events as well as hosting musical events with public participation. In May they moved to 1539 Hwy 395, No. 2.

“The space is larger and brighter and can accommodate a variety of events to meet just about anyone’s needs,” Corona said.