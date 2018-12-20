All American purchases new headquarters in Gardnerville

Since forming All American Auto & Diesel in 2015, partners Jerome Etchegoyhen and Anthony Liscio have focused on making the business, which specializes in auto repair, diesel repair and tire sales, into a success.

The business took a big step forward with the purchase of its new headquarters at 1436 Industrial Way in Gardnerville for $1.2 million. Nevada State Development Corporation, the state's largest SBA 504 loan provider, helped facilitate financing in partnership with Heritage Bank of Nevada.

"The purchase of our company headquarters represents a major milestone for our business and positions us well for future growth," Etchegoyhen said. "From the first day we established this business, we have always stressed the importance of customer service, honesty and integrity. We believe this purchase will allow us to continue to provide excellent service to our existing clients while attracting new customers."

Evan Dickson, president of Nevada State Development Corporation, said: "All American Auto & Diesel is one of many success stories coming out of Gardnerville and the surrounding region. Perhaps the most exciting facet of their story is the fact that Jerome and Anthony plan to expand into new areas such as vehicle fleet maintenance, which means more hiring and high-quality job growth in the area."

According to Etchegoyhen, employees at All American Auto & Diesel, LLP are expected to treat all clients like they would "their favorite grandmother," with no up-selling, no unnecessary work orders, the option to defer work (if it does not cause a safety hazard), and a two-year guarantee at no additional cost on all repairs. Employees are rated bi-weekly for attitude, productivity and ambassadorship in the community, with bonuses awarded each payday to employees who meet those standards.

The business's primary geographic market areas are Gardnerville, Minden, Carson City, Dayton, Bishop and parts of South Lake Tahoe.

For information on All American Auto & Diesel, LLP, please visit http://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAutoandDiesel/.