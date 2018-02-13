A look inside Edgewood Tahoe’s lakeside lodge

When local officials and community members gathered at Edgewood Tahoe this past summer, they noted the reason for the occasion — completion of the $100-million lakeside lodge — was 25 years in the making.

With Lake Tahoe and the mountains in the background, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval spoke of the economic impacts resulting from the new lodge, while Tahoe Regional Planning Agency's Executive Director Joanne Marchetta touted the environmental improvements stemming from the project.

Those benefits aside, Edgewood's new lodge also brought a new stylish mountain-modern lodge to Lake Tahoe's Douglas County shore.

The luxury lodge broke ground in October 2015 and opened for its first guests in June. The eco-friendly building includes a spa and salon, 200-seat bistro and bar, ballroom, adventure center, kids camp, high-end shops, and a heated swimming pool and hot tub.

Upon entering the lodge, guests are greeted by a vaulted ceiling and a wall of cathedral-style windows in the Great Room looking out at the lake and snow-covered lawn. Wood panel art and carved limestone mingle with leather and geometric-patterned fabrics to create a cozy gathering space.

Each of the lodge's 154 artfully-decorated rooms and suites features its own fireplace and balcony with a mountain or lake view.

The Bistro is the latest dining option to hit Edgewood Tahoe's 235-acre property. Joining Edgewood Restaurant and Brooks Bar and Grill, the 200-seat Bistro — located just off of the Great Room in the Lodge — features a stylish dining room, lounge and bar with views of the lake and mountains.

On par with the rest of the lodge's décor, the Bistro's rope ceiling is the show-stealer of the restaurant. The blue and tan rope was made in Spain then shipped to Australia, where a rope artist fabricated it into panels that cover the ceiling.

"It's great food in a relaxed environment," said Bistro's executive sous chef David Lofren.

Diners can partake in familiar dishes with fresh twists. Start off the meal with the crowd-pleasing cheddar chive biscuits with whipped maple butter before diving into a brick-oven pizza topped with black figs, Cabrales blue cheese and Parmesan, or a venison loin served with fondant potatoes, wild berry demi and roasted carrots.

Cap the meal off with an artisanal cheese board or carrot cake coated in cream cheese icing and whipped crème fraiche and drizzled in walnut caramel.

For those looking to enjoy an après ski tipple at the Bistro, Lofren recommends trying the Firebreak, a warm cocktail made with foamed milk, dark chocolate syrup, maple syrup, whipping cream, maple whiskey and mezcal.

Nestled on the second floor of the Lodge, the Spa at Edgewood offers a range of unique facials, massages and body treatments, in addition to hair and nail services.

Skip the slopes and instead opt for a full day of pampering, starting with the Sierra Stone Facial, followed by the Alpine Arnica Deep Tissue Massage and Espresso Mud Body Treatment. Finish the day with a soak in the spa's private hot tub.

"We at Edgewood are just very excited to see how guests enjoy the new lodge during its first winter," said Edgewood Marketing Director Bryan Davis. "We think they are really going to enjoy themselves."