A dentist, candy maker and a banker walk into the business showcase…

It's not often that a dentist, chocolate shop and financial agencies are in the same location at once, but during the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce's Business Showcase Thursday, more than 80 businesses conveniently brought their goods and services together for Valley residents to browse and sample.

At least 1,285 were in attendance at the 18th annual event at the Douglas County Community Center.

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Chernock said this year's turnout was the second largest in attendance since its inauguration.

Attendees Donna Schehl and Pat Smith, both members of the Carson Valley Sertoma Club were just doing some "business shopping."

"It was very well organized, there were a lot of great booths and it's a wonderful place to run into old friends," said Schehl.

The Chocolate Shoppe and Killer Salsa gave out sweet and spicy samples while Carson Tahoe Healthcare and State Farm Insurance provided information and games to receive special prizes.

Other businesses included Eastside Memorial Park, providing information on the Vietnam Moving Wall coming this May, as well as the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, including all four 2018 sheriff candidates who answered questions and addressed concerns.

"I was a little surprised to see the political booths out here, but it's a good way to get out there I guess," said Smith. "I think it's especially nice for new businesses to get their name out there, or even ones you don't see or hear about too often. It's good to see them and to know they're still around."

Bella Vista Catering was once business Smith was happy to see at the event. Other businesses were Bellator Firearms Training, Sierra Chef, Bently Ranch and more providing information, samples and services.

Founded at the turn of the 21st Century to show off Douglas County businesses, the showcase has been a popular spot for businesses that want to be seen and the people who want to see them.

"We are really happy with the way things went. It was a great turnout," said Chernock.