12th annual quilters Shop Hop today

Each year shops in Gardnerville, Fallon, Yerington, Portola and Susanville participate in an event that attracts large numbers of quilt enthusiasts, who can check out the latest ideas, new lines, and meet fellow quilters. The event runs from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Saturday.

The first step is to download a free “passport” from the website sierra2sage.com. Or, pick one up at the first shop you visit. Customers can have their passports stamped at every store on the list during the three-day period.

Participants who make it to all of them are eligible to enter a drawing to win a gift certificate from each participating shop. The grand prize is $100 per store, totaling $800 in gift certificates.

To be eligible for the grand, first, and second prizes, “hoppers” must go to and collect stamps from all eight stores and be 18 years of age or older. Completed passports may be turned in at the last shop for a chance to win.

Note, some new addresses are shown here that may not yet be updated on the website.

The quilt shops will again collect food donations. All donations are distributed to local food banks according to where they were collected. Food donors will receive an entry ticket for a “food drive prize.”

All food donations must be nonperishable and not expired. Canned or boxed protein-rich dinners are the most needed. Monetary donations are also welcome.

This year’s list of participating shops includes:

Fabric Chicks Creative Oasis, 1511 Hwy. 395, Gardnerville.

The Quilt House, Inc. 1328 Hwy. 395, Ste. 105, Gardnerville;

Country Pines Quilt Shop, 704-395 Richmond Rd., E., Susanville, Calif.

Blue Petunia Quilts, 74631 Hwy. 70, Portola, Calif.

Homestead Fabrics, 141 Nevada St., Portola, Calif.

The Uncommon Thread, 1525 W. Williams Ave., Ste. L, Fallon

Workman Farms, 4990 Reno Hwy., Fallon;

Sylvia’s Quilter’s Quarters 123 W. Bridge St., Yerington.