Burglar bear breaks into Tahoe estates

A hairy burglar raided some of Douglas County’s most exclusive homes on Saturday.

Douglas County deputies responded to at least two reports of a bear breaking into Zephyr Heights homes.

The reports came within two hours of one another with the first around 5 p.m. July Fourth reported near Tranquility Estate.

Deputies shooed the bear out of the house, but received another call around 7 p.m. In that instance, the bear was downstairs checking the fridge while residents were sheltering upstairs with their dog.

By the time deputies arrived, the bear left on its own toward Zephyr Cove campground.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife was called and a biologist was reported to be responding.

Black bear sightings are common at Lake Tahoe, especially in drought years when forage is reduced.

There have been two reported bear sightings in Carson Valley so far this season.

Deputies and firefighters had a busy Fourth.

Tahoe-Douglas firefighters responded to a fire on a deck at a home near Cave Rock at Winding Way around 5 p.m.

Emergency personnel responded to two instances of collisions between motorcycles and vehicles on Highway 89 in Alpine County on Saturday. There was no report of injuries in either incident.

Thursday’s Jake’s Fire tried to come back a couple of times over the weekend, with firefighters responding to the scene on Friday morning and again on Saturday evening for a bush that ignited within the burn.