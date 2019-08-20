Burgers and Badges event set for Sept. 7

The annual Burgers for Badges community barbecue is 4-7 p.m. Sept. 7 in Minden Park.

Sponsored by Re/Max and Sierra Pacific Motgage, the barbecue supports the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Included in that are the Mounted Posse, Douglas County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue and Citizens Patrol.

The barbecue is free with live music by No Clüe, but donations to the sheriff’s office are welcome.

For more information, call 775-782-8777.