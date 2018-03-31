Budget hearing slog continues

County commissioners have a packed calendar this week, with budget sessions set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday's regular meeting.

Additional detail sought by commissioners slowed down Tuesday's hearing.

Community Services Director Scott Morgan told commissioners that longterm care is a budget killer for some counties.

"We have more senior citizens, but we've done things a little bit differently," he said. "We started paying for assisted living and home care, a lot of organizations in the state don't do that. We don't care if you have a problem, but we figure let's not make it a bigger problem for Douglas County."

Morgan said Community Services has saved the county millions over the year.

"We've taken an aggressive approach at the senior center, meals and wheels to keep people in their own home, volunteering, living out their golden years in a humane manner," he said. "We are being as proactive as a county can be in Nevada."

Commissioners still have quite a bit left over from two days of budget hearings last week, including the room tax fund which funds the library, parks and recreation. The senior services budget was also held over.

Commissioners begin work on the budget 11 a.m. Monday.

Among the budgets they're scheduled to discuss are Minden-Tahoe Airport, 911 Emergency Services, assessor, clerk-treasurer and recorder, among others.

The Douglas County Recorder's Office is estimating a 36 percent increase in fees it collects.

According to budget numbers provided to the county, the office is budgeting $422,000 will come in, an increase of $112,000.

The office is budgeting total expenses of $594,114.

Minden-Tahoe Airport is anticipating a slight reduction in its budget next year, according to the presentation.

The airport's $2.57 million budget is self-sufficient, according to the manager.

Commissioners meet 9 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The new redevelopment area at Stateline is forecast to collect $360,907 next year, a 189-percent increase.

On Wednesday, commissioners will discuss the $51.14 million general fund for 2018-19.

Property taxes are forecast to increase 8 percent to $21.67 million, the largest revenue source. Intergovernmental revenue, which is mostly sales tax, is forecast to increase 3 percent to $13.9 million.