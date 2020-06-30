Brothers out of jail for a few hours before becoming subject of Ranchos manhunt

Brothers released from Douglas County custody on Monday afternoon were the subjects of a search in the Gardnerville Ranchos on Monday evening.

Dean Anthony Stringham, 29, and Eric James Stringham, 27, were ordered to quarantine by East Fork Justice Court Judge Cassandra Jones on Monday morning after they were arrested on felony drug possession charges over the weekend. Jones said there’s a chance the brothers had been exposed to the coronavirus.

The brothers told Jones they would be staying in Dayton, and Jones ordered them to remain there for 14 days under quarantine.

One of the brothers was allegedly spotted nodding off in an unregistered Jeep in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

When deputies went to find him, he allegedly made a run for it and deputies chased him around the neighborhood of Mitch and Arrowhead before catching up to him on Tillman Lane around 5:40 p.m.. His brother was also arrested.

Both men were booked on felony under the influence charges and for violating their release conditions.

The Stringhams are facing felony heroin possession charges after being arrested after they were found asleep in the vehicle in 90-degree weather around 4 p.m. Saturday. They and Ranchos resident Devin Marcyes, 27, were taken into custody after deputies allegedly found more of the drug and several hypodermics in the vehicle.