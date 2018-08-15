Bringing DEET from above

With less than a quarter inch of rain over the course of 76 days this summer, you'd think the mosquito population would have packed it in.

But dehydrated mosquitoes are more aggressive and feed more than those with ready sources of water, a study published May in the journal, "Scientific Reports."

The University of Cincinnati study linked droughts to mosquito borne diseases, Scientific American reported.

On Thursday, Douglas County Mosquito Abatement took to the air to spray 1,000 acres of western Carson Valley.

The area behind Westwood, around Walley's Resort and Genoa Lakes Resort and Ranch Courses is a common breeding ground for mosquitoes.

So far, no severe human cases of west Nile virus have been reported in Douglas County this summer. For most people the disease resembles a summer cold. But it can cause debilitating damage or even death in a few.