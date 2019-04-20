Bringing back the Old Gym Playhouse

Your vote is needed. The Main Street Gardnerville program is the longest-running and currently the only accredited Main Street program in the State of Nevada. Main Street Gardnerville is proud to embrace the responsibility to revitalize and preserve our downtown district. Known for its deep agricultural, pioneering and Basque roots Gardnerville is prolific with history.

The Old Gym Playhouse was built in 1936 as a necessary modern amenity to the rural Douglas County High School (1916), a building that is not on the National Register. Our goal is to bring this building back to life and get its well-deserved national registry. This beautiful historic building that sits smack in the center of town prominently next door to the Douglas County Historical Society and the Carson Valley Museum has been shut down for many years. We would love to bring this gem of a building back to life and host events, theater productions, community nights and the like. This will require a lot of hard work and renovation to include updating the building to current codes with ADA and HVAC. The space would then be used as the office for Main Street Gardnerville, a possible home for Carson Valley Community Theatre as well as be available for community events. We look forward to restoring this building.

TEA AT THE MUSEUM

The Douglas County Historical Society will host an old-fashioned tea party on May 19. This tradition from long ago will return to the Douglas County Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 Old US 395 N Suite B, in Gardnerville. As in years past, each group of four will bring their own tea service. The museum provides tables, chairs, tablecloths, and a selection of traditional fare prepared by Bella Vita Catering of Carson City. As a bonus, the men of the museum will serve the ladies. No host wine and champagne. Tickets $35 per person, DCHS Members $30 (table for four $120) Doors open at noon, tea begins at 1 p.m. For more information call 782-2555 or see their website historicnv.org.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com.