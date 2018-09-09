Boot Fire evacuations lifted, Marines back to base Monday

Marines evacuated from the Mountain Warfare Training Center due to the Boot fire will return to base on Monday, as evacuation notices were lifted on Saturday night.

The 6,900-acre fire grew an additional 25 acres on Saturday, which let firefighters get a line around 40 percent.

Efforts will shift to the northern and western flanks of the fire as containment lines continue to be extended on the southern and eastern flanks.

The western flank will be particularly challenging for firefighters as it rises into the high Sierra, requiring helicopters to fly in pumps, hoses and other supplies to the ridgetop.

"Firefighters are working in the heavily timbered, inaccessible north and western flanks extinguishing heat to ensure there the fire does not reignite and threaten the Sweetwater Mountain Range," officials said "This work will take several days."

Firefighters working the southern flank of the fire extinguished a lightning cause fire in Pickel Meadow.

The Mono County Sheriff's Office lifted all evacuation notices for residents and structures in the Fales Hot Springs, Devil's Gate Pass and Swauger Creek areas Saturday evening. "Residents need to remain aware of firefighters and equipment accessing the fire area and stay prepared to leave if conditions change," officials said.

Leavitt Meadows Campground, Leavitt Meadows Pack Station and Sonora Bridge Campground are open. Campgrounds and day use areas including Shingle Mill, Chris Flat, and Bootleg Campgrounds remain closed. Chris Flat was reported as the origin of the fire, which started Tuesday afternoon.

TheHumboldt-Toiyabe National Forest issued a closure order within and around the Boot Fire burned area.