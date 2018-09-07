Boot Fire closes Highway 395 for fourth day

Gardnerville, Nev. — Highway 395 remained closed for a fourth day on Friday as the nearly 6,900-acre Boot fire raged across Sonora Junction, threatening the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center.

The center, along with homes near Fales Hot Springs, Devil's Gate Pass and Swauger Creek, are under mandatory evacuations.

While firefighters were able to stop the blaze short of the center, they are preparing for a warm, dry and breezy weekend that could see extreme fire conditions.

Firefighters report that due to growth overnight, the 3-percent containment they'd achieved was lost.

Southern Douglas residents got to see one of the CL415 water scoopers working the fire fill up at Topaz Lake. Seven helicopters and two of the scoopers are working the fire to slow the fire while firefighters can build lines to contain the blaze.

The fire has been trending southwest back toward Highway 395, which is closed between Bridgeport and Coleville.

Recommended Stories For You

Weekend travelers should detour onto Highway 182 to Smith Valley and then onto Highway 208 to Holbrook Junction, since there is no estimate on when Highway 395 will reopen.

The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Sonora Pass to Ebbetts Pass.

On Wednesday, residents and campers were evacuated from recreation sites on Sonora Pass.

The fire is burning in steep, rocky terrain approximately nine miles southwest of Walker and 15 miles northwest of Bridgeport.

Forest Service officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze started 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and swiftly grew to 300 acres in under two hours. By noon Wednesday, it had grown to 3,000 acres.

According to Friday morning's National Interagency Coodination Center incident report, fire officials hope to have the blaze contained by Sept. 18.

As of Friday morning, there were nine hand crews and nine engines, making up the majority of the 400 firefighters working on the fire.

The cost of fighting the fire, which is on U.S. Forest Service land hit $900,000.

The Boot fire is burning just a dozen miles east of the 36,400-acre Donnell Fire, which is 87 percent contained, according to fire officials.