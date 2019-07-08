Bookmobile arrives at Minden library

After four years the Douglas County Public Library officially took possession of its new bookmobile on Monday.

Library trustees voted to accept the donation of the bookmobile from the library’s foundation, which raised the money to purchase the vehicle.

First proposed in 2015, Library Director Amy Dodson said it was one of her priorities after taking the job in 2014.

The Library Foundation raised $250,000 needed to purchase and equip the bookmobile.

The vehicle will have Wi-Fi, computers and books to deliver to home-bound seniors the Douglas County Senior Center, schools and other service that are far from the library branches.

Service clubs aided raising money to pay for the bookmobile including Minden Rotary and Minden Fortnightly.

Rotary donated more than $90,000 toward the project, which librarians hoped would be ready to go last summer.

However the company that was supposed to build bookmobile went out of business and more money had to be raised to replace the deposit.

Residents who want to get a peek inside the bookmobile will have their chance 6 p.m. Aug. 9.

Librarians will have the bookmobile at Heritage Park where those attending the free movie in the park will be able to check the bookmobile out.

On Monday, Library Trustees agreed to close both the Minden and Zephyr Cove libraries at 3 p.m. to staff the event. They also agreed to Pay $12,845 for the bookmobile parking and charging station.

That cost may be reimbursed by the foundation.