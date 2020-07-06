Bodie Flat fires threatening Pine Nut homes

Smoke and flames are visible from across Carson Valley.

Kurt Hildebrand

Wildfires are threatening homes in the Pine Nut Mountains.

Two fires have been reported by the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch at 7 p.m. and 7:19 p.m. within a half miles of one another.

East Fork firefighters have responded to the fire and are trying to get water.

Highway 395 will be closed at Riverview and possibly as far south as Holbrook Junction.

Douglas County deputies and Search and Rescue personnel are knocking on doors in the vicinity to warn residents of the fire.

The county has issued a Reverse 911 call for residents in the vicinity. Deputies report having notified Pine View Estates residents and are checking on residents on the west side of the highway.

Several callers have reported the fire to be near Stephanie Way, but firefighters who’ve investigated those calls determined it’s the Pine Nut fires.

Brush trucks and water tenders are being mustered and East Fork Fire Protection District volunteers have been mustered.

The fires are near where another blaze caught on Thursday and saw an attempt to rekindle on Sunday.

A red flag warning for critical fire danger is in effect across the Sierra Front, including Douglas County.