Board of Examiners approves water contract with Carson City

The Board of Examiners on Tuesday approved a two-year contract with Carson City to provide the capital with water from the Marlette Water system.

The pipes and other facilities necessary to provide the water to the city are already in place as the city in the past has purchased water from Marlette.

Under the contract, the city will pay the state $550,000 in fiscal 2020 and the same amount in 2021. There is also an additional $200,000 in the contract to allow for potential added water sales in 2021 for a total of $1.3 million.

In addition, the board consisting of the governor, attorney general and secretary of state approved a $1.2 million contract with CarFax to allow the Department of Public Safety to access information provided to CarFax by other law enforcement agencies. The contract states that the contract will also provide an online option for the public to download and pay for Nevada Highway Patrol crash reports.

The board also approved a $120,000 contract with former Senior Deputy Attorney General Marta Adams to provide legal and consulting services in the state’s continuing battle to prevent licensing and opening of the Yucca Mountain nuclear dump. Adams handled the Yucca Mountain issues for the AG’s office for more than a decade before retiring and is regarded as one of the most knowledgeable experts when it comes to the project.