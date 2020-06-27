Blustery weekend brings critical fire danger

Douglas residents better hang onto their hats this weekend as a red flag warning and a wind advisory take effect noon today and will last until Sunday night.

The breeze was already picking up this morning.

Carson Valley is forecast to see a high temperature of 94 degrees today with southwest winds of 20-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph this afternoon.

The humidity is expected to decrease to 5-15 percent this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Reno.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them,” forecasters said. “Lightning hold-over fires rom the last couple of days may become large with these conditions.”

Low temperatures are expected to drop to the mid 50s with the wind dying down to 10-15 mph after midnight.

Before then winds could gust to up to 40 mph.

Sunday is expected to bring much cooler weather with a forecast high of 79 degrees. The wind will be 20-25 mph in the afternoon, gusting to 45 mph.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Sunday night with the low dropping to 42 degrees.

Forecasters advised residents to avoid activities that can cause a spark, such as yard work, target shooting or outside fires.