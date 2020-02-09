Blustery Sunday may already be one for the record books

Carson Valley residents should brace for a breezy Sunday and the possibility of dust blowing in from the deserts.

Northeast winds gusted to 36 mph at Minden-Tahoe Airport already this morning.

The National Weather Service reported a 209 mph gust at the top of Kirkwood Chair 6 at around 7:30 a.m. Forecasters say that if that speed is confirmed it could be a new record high wind for the state of California.

Lake Tahoe will see gusty winds of up to 60 mph with waves of up to 5-6 feet striking the Lake’s western shore.

“These high waves are life threatening for anyone who ventures out onto the water today in a small boat,” Reno Meteorologist Alex Hoon said. “Minor Lake shore flooding is likely with this high of surf and the current Lake level.”

High winds are also likely to bring downed trees and powerlines, with the possibility of outages.

Thanks to relatively warm, dry conditions over the past three weeks some spots are generating dust, which could result in reduced visibility today and early Monday.

So far, in 2020 Minden has seen under a half inch of precipitation during what is typically one of the wettest times of the year.

February has seen a record high temperature in Minden with 74 degrees on Groundhog Day weekend. Just a few days later Minden recorded a low of 5 degrees.

Today’s forecast calls for a slight chance of snow, with areas of blowing dust more likely. Today’s high is predicted to hit 40 degrees with the winds increasing to 20-25 mph, gusting to 45 mph. Things will calm down and warm up on Monday, with the high temperature climbing to 48 degrees.