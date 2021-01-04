Blown over semi blocks traffic on Highway 395

Cars diverted off Highway 395 onto Genoa Lane back up on Monday afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand

The second semi-truck rollover in three days snarled Highway 395 north of Minden on Monday.

The semi was blown over by a 41 mph wind gust that occurred right around 12:15 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Southbound traffic was diverted down Genoa Lane and Foothill Road to Muller.

Cars were backed up from Nevada’s oldest town down to the river at one point around 1 p.m.

No injuries were reported from the rollover and there was a minimal amount of fuel spilled.

A second collision occurred north of the collision at Highway 395 and Airport Road, that saw one person transported to Carson Valley Medical Center.

A wind advisory is in effect for Carson Valley through 10 p.m. as the first winter storm of 2021 arrives.