BLM concludes helicopter portion of Pine Nut Mountain wild horse roundup

Three dozen wild horses were removed from the Pine Nut Mountains near Carson City this week.

The Bureau of Land Management reported that the helicopter portion of a roundup in the mountains east of the capital wrapped up on Friday.

An estimated 192 wild horses remain within the area. To meet the objectives of the gather plan, the BLM will continue operations using bait and water to gather additional horses within the HMA in August and September.

The purpose of the gather was to prevent degradation of the public lands associated with an overpopulation of wild horses and to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands in compliance with the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. The removal of excess animals will also enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Northeastern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council.

The BLM transported wild horses removed from the range to the Palomino Valley Center Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Reno, Nevada, to be readied for the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Adoption and Sale Programs. Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in off-range pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/xEXxR

For more information, contact John Axtell, BLM Carson City District wild horse specialist, at (775) 885-6146 orjaxtell@blm.gov