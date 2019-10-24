Big turnout for Central Committee barbecue

More than 300 people turned out to the Oct. 12 Douglas County Republican Central Committee annual Heritage Barbecue at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park in Minden.

The Comstock Cowboys performed for the Republicans at the barbecue which was catered by CoCoMoes.

The barbecue serves as an important fundraiser for the Republican Party in Douglas County.

Republicans account for 21,203 registered Douglas County voters or more than half of the electorate, according to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

The county is home to the third highest number of Republican voters in the state after Clark and Washoe counties.