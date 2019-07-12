Big tiger waiting for Douglas High students’ return

There’s only a month left until Douglas County schools open for the new school year, and high school students will be returning to a new mural.

Former Carson Valley resident Skye Walker returned to Carson Valley to work on the new mural that features the Sierra and a really big tiger.

Walker lived in Douglas in the early 1990s, and attended elementary school here, but his family moved before he reached high school age.

The 60-foot mural replaces the old mural that included famous people through history.

The Douglas High School mural was the 27th on Walker’s Sea to Sea Mural Tour.

Walker worked on the tiger mural for several days at the beginning of June.