Big Ridgecrest quakes part of network extending through Carson Valley

A scarp from the Genoa Fault is visible across from David Walley's Hot Springs south of Nevada's oldest town. Kurt Hildebrand photo

A score of Gardnerville residents reported feeling a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred Friday night 250 miles away.

The second strong earthquake to occur near Ridgecrest, Calif., in two days hit at 8:20 p.m.

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck the same region on Thursday morning.

The tremors set off a swarm of smaller earthquakes across the desert along the Walker Lane, which stretches from the Mojave north through Western Nevada and into northern California.

The Walker Lane takes up 15-25 percent of the motion between the Pacific and North American plates.

Geologists believe it could some day replace the San Andreas Fault as the boundary between the plates.

The Genoa Fault located along the base of the Carson Range through Carson Valley is part of the Walker Lane network of faults.

According to the University of Nevada, Reno, the most recent earthquake along the Genoa Fault was a 7.5 magnitude believed to have occurred over the past two centuries.

Nevada is the third most active state for earthquakes in the nation.

For more about earthquakes, visit http://www.seismo.unr.edu