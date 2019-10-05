Big crowd shows up for Gardnerville Fall Festival

Heritage Park filled up fast on Saturday morning for the annual Main St. Fall Festival in Gardnerville.

While the big draw was the coffin races, lots of people stopped to make scarecrows with the East Fork Gallery or to watch acrobats and enjoy live music and entertainment.

A half-dozen teams participated in the coffin races, including repeat winner Anytime Fitness, crowd favorite E. Clampus Vitus, Stor-All, Ahern, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Freedom Fighter.

The Clampers sang ‘Home Means Nevada,” while the Sheriff’s Office coffin had lights and sirens.

The Coffin Race awards ceremony is scheduled for 1:45 p.m.