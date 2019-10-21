Bently Nevada raises funds for Women’s Network

The 12th annual Bently Nevada Women’s Network golf tournament, held each fall to fund scholarships for female engineers attending the University of Nevada Reno College of Engineering in conjunction with the Carson Valley Golf Course.

For two decades, the company’s Women’s Network has provided professional development opportunities for women across the globe.

“The Women’s Network at Bently Nevada looks forward to hosting our annual scholarship fundraiser each October at the Carson Valley Golf Course. Every year we have incredible support from our employee population which allows us to provide multiple scholarships to deserving students at UNR. Our employees are dedicated to giving back to the local community and I am appreciative of their support. Julie Roth, the Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) Manager at Bently Nevada and Co-chair of the Women’s Network in Minden.

“Here we have one of the world leaders in energy, with an office right here in Northern Nevada, supporting an UNR and Women in STEM. It is incredible,” said Scott Krizman, associate director at UNR. Bently Nevada has been a community partner for UNR for over four decades and regularly hires UNR graduates.

Bently Nevada is now part of Baker Hughes, following the company’s separation from GE as its majority shareholder last month. Bently Nevada remains focused on condition monitoring and asset protection, with considerable hardware, software, and services teams and more than 600 employees in Minden and 1,400 employees worldwide. Bently Nevada has made Carson Valley its home since 1961.

Learn more and find jobs at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bhge/