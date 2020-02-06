Bently collision investigation report complete

Workers fix the south wall at the Bently Heritage Distillery site on Tuesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

A witness to a Christmas morning collision said the driver didn’t brake before hitting the brick wall south of the Bently Heritage Distillery.

Minden resident Christopher Medrano, 30, was identified as the driver, who had to be cut out of a 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol crash report obtained by The Record-Courier on Wednesday, Medrano had been drinking when the pickup jumped the curb, hit two street signs and knocked down the brick wall at around 2 a.m. Christmas.

According to the report, Medrano was in the intensive care unit at Renown Regional Medical Center for weeks after being helicoptered there.

“The speed of the truck had me nervous,” the witness told troopers. “(It) sped past me and went up on the sidewalk. Then the truck slammed into the brick wall. I called 911 right away. I told dispatch whoever was in the truck had to be dead because the speed and impact was enough to kill the front passenger.”

The vehicle was totaled, according to the NHP.

Bently workers have begun repairing the wall that was knocked down.