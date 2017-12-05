Each day we make endless decisions about how to conduct ourselves. Making choices based on the information we have at the time. For the most part we try our best. Looking back we can see more clearly using hindsight. Sometimes the choices we made turn out to be less fruitful than we hoped. All of this being grist for the mill. But being your best self is less about the choices and more about the intentions behind them.

Intentions can be very subtle. Being mindful and taking notice of your higher purpose in any situation can reveal a deeper understanding of who you are. Why you do what you do is personal to your operating system and helps clarify your true desires. Asking, what do I receive from this taps you in to your intention? Offering help to another, for example, can mean something different to different individuals. Some offer help from a place of guilt and the intention is to satisfy anxiety. Others offer help from a place of feeling responsible and the intention is to control from a place of fear and discomfort with uncertainty. Some help from a desire for altruism and giving back due to abundance. And still others help from a desire to feel a sense of purpose in their own life. Each ends with help being given and another as the recipient however; each individual intent has a little different spin. Neither is right or wrong and many times the receiver is none the wiser.

Being your best self is about knowing who you are and acting with authenticity in the world. Knowing why you do what you do and accepting it leads to congruency within. There is no place of perfection, no finish line to cross in this life. Only the possibility of taking one day at a time and living from a place of awareness and a desire to be present. Get to know yourself on a deep level and relish in a life with your best friend. Even through times of turbulence you will feel safe and supported while you navigate this crazy ride called life.

Bridgette DeBoer M.A., is a licensed alcohol and drug counselor, marriage and family therapist. She can be reached at 450-6632.