Basque Fry back for fifth year

The Nevada High School Rodeo girls parade through Corley Ranch at the 2017 Basque Fry.

Brad Coman |

Morning in Nevada PAC and the American Conservative Union announced today that they will partner in hosting the inaugural CPAC West this summer in Northern Nevada.



The two-day event, inspired by ACU’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference, will incorporate the 5th annual Basque Fry, Sept. 14 in Gardnerville, as well as a conference the previous day in Reno featuring a slate of speakers and policy-focused panels.



“We are thrilled to announce this partnership between Morning in Nevada PAC and the American Conservative Union,” said Adam Laxalt, president of Morning in Nevada PAC. “At this pivotal time in our state’s history, this is a unique opportunity to bring together conservatives and Republicans from across Nevada and the American West to celebrate — and renew our commitment to — our shared principles and values.”



The Basque Fry, which Morning in Nevada PAC has hosted each year since 2015, will once again be held at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, and will feature live music, traditional Basque food, family-friendly entertainment and a star-studded lineup of speakers.



“It is an honor for the American Conservative Union to be able to join and contribute to this wonderful Nevada tradition,” said ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp, who was a featured speaker at the 2017 Basque Fry. “Nevada is a crucial state on the national political stage, and we look forward to this chance to help energize and rally conservative activists — not only in Nevada, but across the Western United States.”



Additional details on CPAC West, including speakers for the Sept. 14 Basque Fry and participants in the Sept. 13 conference, will be announced in the future.



